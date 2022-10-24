LUKSO Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $111.39 Million (LYXe)

LUKSO (LYXe) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. One LUKSO token can now be purchased for about $7.45 or 0.00038613 BTC on exchanges. LUKSO has a market cap of $111.39 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of LUKSO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LUKSO has traded 52.4% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002935 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000263 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000327 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000306 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,495.90 or 0.28416763 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000515 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00011099 BTC.
About LUKSO
LUKSO’s launch date was July 27th, 2018. LUKSO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,945,916 tokens. The official message board for LUKSO is medium.com/lukso. LUKSO’s official Twitter account is @lukso_io. The official website for LUKSO is lukso.network. The Reddit community for LUKSO is https://reddit.com/r/lukso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
LUKSO Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUKSO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUKSO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LUKSO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for LUKSO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LUKSO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.