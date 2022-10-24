Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.67.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LUMN. TheStreet downgraded Lumen Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Shares of NYSE LUMN traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,843,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Lumen Technologies has a 12 month low of $6.34 and a 12 month high of $14.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.08.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.11). Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 184.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

