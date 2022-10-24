Lumi Credits (LUMI) Price Tops $0.0090

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 10.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 24th. One Lumi Credits token can now be bought for $0.0090 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Lumi Credits has traded 25.7% lower against the US dollar. Lumi Credits has a market cap of $1,626.88 billion and $1,420.00 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lumi Credits Token Profile

Lumi Credits’ genesis date was October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lumi Credits’ official website is luminous.games.

Buying and Selling Lumi Credits

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lumi Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lumi Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

