MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $7,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 10.7% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,659,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 151.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter worth $908,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GWW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Stephens raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $538.33.

W.W. Grainger stock traded up $4.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $523.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,948. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $421.98 and a one year high of $588.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $537.64 and its 200 day moving average is $506.13.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.72 by $0.47. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 57.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.27 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 28.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 27.14%.

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total transaction of $1,165,069.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,996 shares in the company, valued at $5,998,359.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

