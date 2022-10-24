MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,916 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Price Performance

NYSE:MDT traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $83.82. 107,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,013,064. The company has a market cap of $111.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.71. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $79.44 and a 52-week high of $124.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Raymond James cut Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

