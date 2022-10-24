MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.14 Million Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,530 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 67.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ AMAT traded up $0.84 on Monday, hitting $83.26. 453,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,104,743. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $71.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.91 and a 200-day moving average of $100.02. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $167.06.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $126.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $109.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. New Street Research raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.35.

About Applied Materials

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.