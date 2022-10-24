MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.57 Million Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $6,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GPC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,153,442,000 after buying an additional 481,039 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Genuine Parts by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,843,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,618,508,000 after acquiring an additional 154,559 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,860,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $612,531,000 after acquiring an additional 185,529 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.9% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,671,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $210,647,000 after purchasing an additional 31,593 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.5% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,664,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $209,799,000 after purchasing an additional 87,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush raised their target price on Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Genuine Parts Trading Up 2.4 %

GPC stock traded up $3.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $166.26. The stock had a trading volume of 11,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,363. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.02. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $115.63 and a 1-year high of $164.99.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.18. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.98%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

