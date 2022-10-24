MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 85,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,573 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $32,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $48,000.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $378.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,544,546. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $482.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $389.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $399.79.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
