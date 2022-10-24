MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,796 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 136.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2,717.6% in the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPSB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.06. The company had a trading volume of 11,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,086,132. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.71. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $28.95 and a 52-week high of $31.17.

