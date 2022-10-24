MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 124,468 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 124,468 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises approximately 1.5% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $13,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $997,128,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 190.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,780,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,222,000 after buying an additional 2,480,076 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 41,899,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,543,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,878 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth $73,660,000. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,469,000. Institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.28. 80,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,611,520. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.85. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $30.78 and a 1-year high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

