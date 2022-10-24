MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 903 shares during the period. Microchip Technology comprises approximately 1.1% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $9,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth $309,618,000. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,558,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,612,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $346,584,000 after buying an additional 1,138,670 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,056,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,518,000 after buying an additional 1,020,624 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,426,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,840,982,000 after buying an additional 691,754 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCHP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.82.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Stock Down 0.2 %

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $68,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,682 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,289.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $162,271.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,410,063.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $68,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,289.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MCHP traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.73. 28,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,928,604. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.21. The firm has a market cap of $34.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.78. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $54.33 and a twelve month high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 21.34%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.301 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

