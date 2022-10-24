MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHPGet Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 903 shares during the period. Microchip Technology comprises approximately 1.1% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $9,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth $309,618,000. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,558,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,612,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $346,584,000 after buying an additional 1,138,670 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,056,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,518,000 after buying an additional 1,020,624 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,426,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,840,982,000 after buying an additional 691,754 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCHP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.82.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $68,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,682 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,289.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $162,271.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,410,063.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $68,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,289.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:MCHP traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.73. 28,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,928,604. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.21. The firm has a market cap of $34.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.78. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $54.33 and a twelve month high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHPGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 21.34%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.301 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP)

