Maj Invest Holding A S Has $287.49 Million Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Maj Invest Holding A S reduced its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,899,073 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 27,314 shares during the period. eBay accounts for 6.5% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Maj Invest Holding A S’s holdings in eBay were worth $287,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in eBay by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of eBay by 62.8% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 638 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 78.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 672 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of eBay by 62.6% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 909 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in eBay during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on eBay to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on eBay from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on eBay from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on eBay from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.86.

eBay Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of eBay stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,594,372. The stock has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.26. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.92 and a 52 week high of $81.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 3.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 209.53%.

eBay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.