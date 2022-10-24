Maj Invest Holding A S Increases Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Maj Invest Holding A S grew its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,005,823 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 983,919 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up about 4.2% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Maj Invest Holding A S owned approximately 0.12% of Intel worth $187,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bonness Enterprises Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. now owns 94,450 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 35.5% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 70,260 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 18,397 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 5.0% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,981 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 117.8% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 20,835 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 11,268 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 173.6% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $26,761,000 after buying an additional 342,649 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.29. 991,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,899,652. The company has a market cap of $112.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.73. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. Intel’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday. They set a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.15.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

