Maj Invest Holding A S Makes New $83.03 Million Investment in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,501,935 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $83,028,000. Micron Technology accounts for about 1.9% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Maj Invest Holding A S owned about 0.14% of Micron Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. LGT Group Foundation raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 107,492 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,942,000 after buying an additional 20,825 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 30.4% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 194,199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,226,000 after purchasing an additional 45,302 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,669 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,118,000 after buying an additional 40,897 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 416,618 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,031,000 after buying an additional 8,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp raised its stake in Micron Technology by 57.0% during the second quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 1,240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MU traded down $0.27 on Monday, hitting $55.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,910,467. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $48.45 and a one year high of $98.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 119,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,602,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MU. Bank of America dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Raymond James lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.52.

Micron Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

