Marshall Witt Sells 612 Shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Stock

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) CFO Marshall Witt sold 612 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total transaction of $52,552.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,499,416.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Marshall Witt also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

On Thursday, September 15th, Marshall Witt sold 910 shares of TD SYNNEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.87, for a total transaction of $83,601.70.

On Monday, August 15th, Marshall Witt sold 909 shares of TD SYNNEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total transaction of $93,654.27.

TD SYNNEX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNX traded up $0.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $87.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,441. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.58. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 12 month low of $78.86 and a 12 month high of $119.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 194.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TD SYNNEX

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in TD SYNNEX by 143.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in TD SYNNEX by 619.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 902.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. TheStreet cut shares of TD SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TD SYNNEX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.45.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.