Matrix Trust Co Boosts Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Matrix Trust Co lifted its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 185.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,671 shares during the period. Aflac makes up approximately 0.2% of Matrix Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in Aflac were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AFL. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the first quarter worth about $158,782,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 6,290.9% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,291,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255,488 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Aflac by 62.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,212 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its holdings in Aflac by 18.8% in the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,061,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,902,000 after purchasing an additional 799,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Aflac by 21,537.7% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 595,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,314,000 after buying an additional 592,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aflac in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.17.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of AFL stock traded up $0.68 on Monday, reaching $61.65. The stock had a trading volume of 20,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,786,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $52.07 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The stock has a market cap of $38.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.80.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.17. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 20.37%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $592,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,953,325.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $592,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,953,325.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,052.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,395,190.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,272 shares of company stock valued at $2,339,454 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

