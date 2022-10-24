Matrix Trust Co Boosts Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Matrix Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 182.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,568 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LGT Group Foundation lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 725,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,015,000 after purchasing an additional 133,280 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.1% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,509,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,196,000 after buying an additional 51,923 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 906,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,552,000 after acquiring an additional 76,400 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 169,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,901,000 after purchasing an additional 79,359 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 1.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,322,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $174,223,000 after purchasing an additional 43,643 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.74. 544,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,973,385. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on PFE shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.94.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.