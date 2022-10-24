Matrix Trust Co Buys New Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 204.5% during the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI stock traded up $1.15 on Monday, reaching $188.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,540,098. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $244.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $194.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.62.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

