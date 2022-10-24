Mayne Pharma Group (OTCMKTS:MAYNF) Trading 9.8% Higher

Mayne Pharma Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MAYNF – Get Rating) traded up 9.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. 4,900 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 12,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

Mayne Pharma Group Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.20.

About Mayne Pharma Group

(Get Rating)

Mayne Pharma Group Limited, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells branded and generic pharmaceutical products in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, Canada, Europe and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Metrics Contract Services, International, Branded Products, and Portfolio Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mayne Pharma Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mayne Pharma Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.