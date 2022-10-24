McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Carson Advisory Inc.

Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,392 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,004,180 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $16,568,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,187 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,117,531 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,265,463,000 after acquiring an additional 108,282 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in McDonald’s by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,472,924 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,106,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136,776 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,809,197 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $941,938,000 after acquiring an additional 93,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in McDonald’s by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,236,557 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $800,336,000 after acquiring an additional 398,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,409,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,715. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.1 %

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 price objective on McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.63.

NYSE MCD traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $254.72. The stock had a trading volume of 67,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,921,610. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $250.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.04. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The company has a market capitalization of $187.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.59.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 67.98%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

