Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Shares Up 3.4%

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.62 and last traded at $10.57. 60,847 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,805,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.22.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MPW. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.91.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.25 and a 200-day moving average of $15.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.06%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 58.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MPW. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 392,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 23.9% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 131,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after buying an additional 25,261 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 45.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 103,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 32,629 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 7.2% in the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 83,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

