Members Trust Co Acquires 1,067 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Members Trust Co grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the quarter. Members Trust Co’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 351,220,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,775,641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,961,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,972,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,737,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,105 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Coca-Cola by 10.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 80,654,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,550,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800,237 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,570,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,902 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Coca-Cola by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,992,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $2,050,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at $22,542,824.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Carolyn Everson bought 983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,435. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,050,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at $22,542,824.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,830 shares of company stock worth $2,939,961 over the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE:KO traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.16. The stock had a trading volume of 500,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,671,811. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.00. The company has a market cap of $247.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.57.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.60.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

