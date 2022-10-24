Members Trust Co Has $2.02 Million Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Members Trust Co lowered its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Caterpillar makes up 0.1% of Members Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Members Trust Co’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Caterpillar by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,124,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,484,176,000 after buying an additional 6,861,936 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $433,134,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,494,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,354,582,000 after purchasing an additional 992,608 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,223,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,745,224,000 after purchasing an additional 663,885 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,924,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $428,810,000 after purchasing an additional 604,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAT traded up $0.60 on Monday, hitting $190.82. The company had a trading volume of 113,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,274,415. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $182.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.26. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $237.90.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.40%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.07.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

