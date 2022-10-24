Members Trust Co Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Members Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,203 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up 0.2% of Members Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Members Trust Co owned about 0.07% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $5,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 33,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $95.47. The stock had a trading volume of 7,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,385. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.74. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $89.62 and a 1 year high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.