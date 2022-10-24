Members Trust Co Sells 168 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Members Trust Co trimmed its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,552 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Members Trust Co’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $5,386,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 196,298 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $21,328,000 after buying an additional 12,472 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 30,222 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,284,000 after buying an additional 9,056 shares during the period. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,115 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,854,015 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $200,486,000 after buying an additional 12,055 shares during the period. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $97.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,603,974. The stock has a market cap of $170.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $93.25 and a one year high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.74%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 42.44%.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,071 shares in the company, valued at $14,931,662.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,788 shares of company stock worth $21,776,756 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.44.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

