MetaMUI Trading 1.5% Higher This Week (MMUI)

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 24th. MetaMUI has a total market cap of $93.73 million and $218,432.00 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MetaMUI has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. One MetaMUI coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00001002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

MetaMUI Coin Profile

MetaMUI’s genesis date was March 11th, 2017. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. MetaMUI’s official message board is sovereignwallet.medium.com. MetaMUI’s official website is sovereignwallet.network.

Buying and Selling MetaMUI

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securitiesThis report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMUI directly using US dollars.

