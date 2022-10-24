MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF) Insider Christopher Mackay Buys 300,225 Shares

MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF – Get Rating) insider Christopher Mackay acquired 300,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.32 ($1.62) per share, with a total value of A$696,522.00 ($487,078.32).

On Friday, October 14th, Christopher Mackay acquired 85,000 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.30 ($1.61) per share, with a total value of A$195,500.00 ($136,713.29).

On Thursday, October 6th, Christopher Mackay bought 144,280 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.46 ($1.72) per share, with a total value of A$354,928.80 ($248,201.96).

On Thursday, September 29th, Christopher Mackay bought 276,325 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.43 ($1.70) per share, with a total value of A$671,469.75 ($469,559.27).

On Friday, September 23rd, Christopher Mackay bought 269,525 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.44 ($1.71) per share, with a total value of A$657,641.00 ($459,888.81).

On Friday, September 16th, Christopher Mackay bought 298,231 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.55 ($1.78) per share, with a total value of A$760,489.05 ($531,810.52).

On Friday, September 9th, Christopher Mackay bought 206,750 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.49 ($1.74) per share, with a total value of A$514,807.50 ($360,005.24).

On Friday, September 2nd, Christopher Mackay bought 210,500 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.49 ($1.74) per share, with a total value of A$524,145.00 ($366,534.97).

On Friday, August 26th, Christopher Mackay bought 285,860 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.65 ($1.85) per share, with a total value of A$757,529.00 ($529,740.56).

On Friday, August 19th, Christopher Mackay purchased 178,000 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.69 ($1.88) per share, for a total transaction of A$478,820.00 ($334,839.16).

On Friday, August 12th, Christopher Mackay purchased 319,669 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.63 ($1.84) per share, for a total transaction of A$840,729.47 ($587,922.71).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.17, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 4.85.

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from MFF Capital Investments’s previous Final dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. MFF Capital Investments’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

MFF Capital Investments Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Magellan Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of companies.

