Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.
Middlefield Banc Price Performance
Middlefield Banc stock opened at $28.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $167.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.56. Middlefield Banc has a 12-month low of $23.65 and a 12-month high of $30.62.
Middlefield Banc Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.
Institutional Trading of Middlefield Banc
About Middlefield Banc
Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It provides checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.
