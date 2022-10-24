Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Middlefield Banc stock opened at $28.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $167.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.56. Middlefield Banc has a 12-month low of $23.65 and a 12-month high of $30.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Sonen Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Middlefield Banc during the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC boosted its stake in Middlefield Banc by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 50,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 17,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.43% of the company’s stock.

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It provides checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.

