Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Shares Up 3.8%

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.04 and last traded at $28.04. 309 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 78,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.02.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSBI. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Midland States Bancorp to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Midland States Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Midland States Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Midland States Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.73 million, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.88.

Midland States Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MSBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $75.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.37%.

In other news, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $42,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 27,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,617.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $42,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 27,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,617.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jerry L. Mcdaniel acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 4,800 shares of company stock valued at $121,376 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSBI. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 1,195.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Midland States Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

