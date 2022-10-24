MinePlex (PLEX) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $84.42 Million

MinePlex (PLEX) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 24th. One MinePlex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001489 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, MinePlex has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar. MinePlex has a total market capitalization of $84.42 million and approximately $9.70 million worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00012287 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,464.10 or 0.28399578 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000537 BTC.

MinePlex Profile

PLEX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 294,367,863 coins. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio. The official website for MinePlex is mineplex.io. MinePlex’s official message board is t.me/mineplex_news_ru.

Buying and Selling MinePlex

According to CryptoCompare, “MinePlex is a CrossFi project designed to combine the stability and liquidity of traditional financial instruments with the security and transparency of blockchain technology.Liquid token with limited issue. The PLEX token is issued for every new block, i.e. once a minute.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinePlex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MinePlex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MinePlex using one of the exchanges listed above.

