Mirror Protocol (MIR) Market Capitalization Hits $14.61 Million

Mirror Protocol (MIR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 24th. Mirror Protocol has a total market cap of $14.61 million and $4.53 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. One Mirror Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000973 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mirror Protocol Token Profile

Mirror Protocol launched on December 3rd, 2020. Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 tokens. The official website for Mirror Protocol is mirror.finance. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com.

Mirror Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR is the governance token of Mirror Protocol, a synthetic assets protocol built by Terraform Labs (TFL) on the Terra blockchain.Mirror Protocol is decentralized from day 1, with the on-chain treasury and code changes governed by holders of the MIR token. TFL has no intention of keeping or selling MIR tokens, and there are no admin keys or special access privileges granted. The intent for this is to be a completely decentralized, community-driven project.”

