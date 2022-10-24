Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Stock Position Lifted by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its stake in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,722 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd owned approximately 0.17% of Mission Produce worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVO. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Mission Produce by 49.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 3,991.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mission Produce in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Mission Produce by 46.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mission Produce by 73.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Mission Produce from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th.

In other Mission Produce news, CFO Bryan E. Giles sold 2,500 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $38,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,333.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AVO opened at $15.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.46 and its 200-day moving average is $14.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.19. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.04 and a 12 month high of $20.79.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $313.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.93 million. Mission Produce had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, packaging, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It also provides value-added services, including ripening, bagging, custom packing, and logistical management.

