Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.32

Mitchells & Butlers plc (OTCMKTS:MBPFF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.32 and last traded at $1.32, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.

MBPFF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 201 ($2.43) to GBX 169 ($2.04) in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Mitchells & Butlers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. HSBC cut shares of Mitchells & Butlers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Mitchells & Butlers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.00.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

