Mizuho Trims Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Target Price to $81.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $84.00 to $81.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on OXY. Truist Financial raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.89.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

OXY stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $71.16. 348,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,209,107. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Occidental Petroleum has a 12 month low of $26.05 and a 12 month high of $77.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.35.

Insider Activity

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.23. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 60.25% and a net margin of 32.25%. The company had revenue of $10.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,737,316 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.71 per share, with a total value of $105,472,454.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 194,351,650 shares in the company, valued at $11,799,088,671.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 8,292,787 shares of company stock worth $487,389,308 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Occidental Petroleum

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 92.6% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,084 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Cumberland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3.9% during the third quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 39,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3.4% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,209 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 13.7% during the third quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1.7% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 69,081 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.