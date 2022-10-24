Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,255 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% during the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 5,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total transaction of $1,710,812.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 60,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,339,667.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $537,855.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,769,749.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 5,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total transaction of $1,710,812.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,339,667.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,678 shares of company stock valued at $14,749,713 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on VRTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $319.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.85.

VRTX stock opened at $306.43 on Monday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $179.96 and a one year high of $305.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $290.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.50. The company has a market capitalization of $78.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.42.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.20. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Featured Stories

