Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $1.87 Million Stock Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 73,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 42.7% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 33,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 23,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTCS opened at $69.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.75 and a 200 day moving average of $72.06. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $66.01 and a twelve month high of $85.07.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.256 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

