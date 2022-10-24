Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,650 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $85.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.35 and a 200-day moving average of $95.33. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.28 and a 12 month high of $123.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $903.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $121,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,274.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $121,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,274.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $471,250.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 14,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,198.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com lowered Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.93.

About Akamai Technologies

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.