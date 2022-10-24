monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Shares Gap Up to $99.52

Shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $99.52, but opened at $102.72. monday.com shares last traded at $97.50, with a volume of 836 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MNDY shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on monday.com from $156.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on monday.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen upped their price objective on monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen upped their target price on monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on monday.com in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, monday.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.69.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -25.27 and a beta of 1.50.

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $123.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.22 million. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 25.09% and a negative net margin of 42.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.67) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that monday.com Ltd. will post -4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNDY. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in monday.com by 170.4% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 207,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,877,000 after purchasing an additional 131,064 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its position in monday.com by 197.1% during the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 21,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 14,088 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in monday.com by 1,262.5% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in monday.com during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in monday.com during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 64.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

