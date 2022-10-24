Moody’s (MCO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.16 per share for the quarter. Moody’s has set its FY22 guidance at $9.20-9.70 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 71.12% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect Moody’s to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $237.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $43.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $273.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $288.11. Moody’s has a one year low of $230.16 and a one year high of $407.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.24%.

In other Moody’s news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,088.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total value of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,088.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,586,714.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Moody’s by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Moody’s by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC increased its position in Moody’s by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Moody’s from $296.00 to $263.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Moody’s to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Moody’s from $321.00 to $303.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Moody’s from $259.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.36.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

