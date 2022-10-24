Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,465 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,462,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,440,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,370 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 100.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,638,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,328,216,000 after purchasing an additional 13,367,310 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 11.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,052,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,927,420,000 after buying an additional 2,274,156 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 696.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,756,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,814,480,000 after buying an additional 18,150,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,769,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $941,235,000 after buying an additional 321,207 shares during the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MS shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.31.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan acquired 8,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $72,309.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,309.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $78.98. 153,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,255,288. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $109.73. The stock has a market cap of $135.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.31 and its 200 day moving average is $82.55.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 20.43%. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.99%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Morgan Stanley

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.