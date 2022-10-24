Motive Wealth Advisors Boosts Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Motive Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,421 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the quarter. CDW accounts for approximately 0.9% of Motive Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in CDW were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 4,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in shares of CDW by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 405.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 92.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently weighed in on CDW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CDW from $227.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.00.
CDW Price Performance
CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 132.68%. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.
CDW Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.21%.
CDW Company Profile
CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CDW (CDW)
- New Name SLB’s Legacy Business is Behind its Strong Results
- Insiders And Institutions Put A Bottom In Dave & Buster’s
- Will Tractor Supply Company Continue To Bear Fruit?
- 3 Under Par: Golf Stocks to Tee Off Earnings
- After Falling (-80%) in 4 Months, Is It Time to Buy Xpeng Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.