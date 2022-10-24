Motive Wealth Advisors Sells 734 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Motive Wealth Advisors lowered its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 3.7% in the first quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 3.4% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 2.1% during the second quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 4.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on J. Citigroup decreased their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.57.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE J traded down $3.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $111.32. The company had a trading volume of 43,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,421. The company has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.89. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.78 and a 1 year high of $150.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.11.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 3.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.84%.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It provides cybersecurity, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting, enterprise and mission IT, engineering and design, nuclear, enterprise level operations and maintenance, artificial intelligence and automation, software development, digitally driven consulting, planning and architecture, program management, and other technical consulting solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.