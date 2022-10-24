Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) were up 2.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $233.00 and last traded at $233.00. Approximately 3,715 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 833,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $226.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MSI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.33.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $238.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.91.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.22% and a negative return on equity of 571.78%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.60%.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total transaction of $127,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,174 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,276.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total transaction of $127,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,174 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,276.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.24, for a total transaction of $2,532,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,804,797.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,377 shares of company stock worth $57,064,982 over the last three months. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Motorola Solutions

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 13.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,476,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,779,627,000 after buying an additional 1,322,729 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,827,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,802,197,000 after buying an additional 1,279,798 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 58.8% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 963,784 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,185,000 after purchasing an additional 356,891 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at $69,973,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 216.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,393,000 after acquiring an additional 297,740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

