Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $140.00

Motorpoint Group Plc (LON:MOTR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 140 ($1.69) and last traded at GBX 140 ($1.69), with a volume of 8188 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 142 ($1.72).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Motorpoint Group in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

Get Motorpoint Group alerts:

Motorpoint Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 580.71. The firm has a market cap of £126.27 million and a PE ratio of 788.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 180.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 206.51.

Motorpoint Group Company Profile

Motorpoint Group Plc operates as an independent vehicle retailer in the United Kingdom. It primarily sells nearly-new vehicles and accessories; and commercial vehicles under the Motorpoint brand. The company operates 17 retail sites across the United Kingdom. It also operates Auction4Cars.com, a business-to-business online auction marketplace platform for selling part-exchange vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Motorpoint Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorpoint Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.