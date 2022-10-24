Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Director Robert Madison Murphy Sells 30,000 Shares

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $1,440,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,643,616 shares in the company, valued at $78,893,568. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Robert Madison Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 20th, Robert Madison Murphy sold 40,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $1,860,000.00.

Murphy Oil Price Performance

Shares of MUR stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,100,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,042. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 2.39. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $23.50 and a 52 week high of $48.13.

Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.87 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 17.00%. Murphy Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Murphy Oil from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Murphy Oil from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Institutional Trading of Murphy Oil

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUR. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 293.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,404,552 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,409,000 after buying an additional 1,047,146 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,190,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the second quarter valued at approximately $23,246,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,444,116 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $704,568,000 after purchasing an additional 729,319 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 153.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,196,944 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,137,000 after purchasing an additional 724,779 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

