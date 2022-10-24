NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NantHealth Stock Performance

Shares of NH stock opened at $0.34 on Thursday. NantHealth has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $1.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.97.

Get NantHealth alerts:

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $16.50 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that NantHealth will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NantHealth

NantHealth Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NH. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NantHealth during the first quarter worth $665,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NantHealth during the first quarter worth $170,000. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NantHealth during the second quarter worth $65,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NantHealth during the second quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NantHealth during the second quarter worth $36,000. 4.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare IT company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers Eviti, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based clinical decision support solution that centralizes clinical content and treatment cost data from Medicare reimbursements and treatment toxicity data; Eviti Connect, which utilizes the platform to offer pre-authorization automation that helps payers and providers navigate the complexities of cancer care; and Eviti Advisor product that allows physicians to access the Eviti platform's comprehensive library of evidence-based treatment standards and protocols to inform treatment decisions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NantHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NantHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.