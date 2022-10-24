Nathan J. Dowden Sells 905 Shares of Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) Stock

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating) COO Nathan J. Dowden sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $16,353.35. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,641.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Entrada Therapeutics Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock traded up $0.81 on Monday, hitting $19.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,676. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.12 and a 52-week high of $36.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.78. The company has a market capitalization of $616.69 million and a P/E ratio of -1.62.

Get Entrada Therapeutics alerts:

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRDA. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Entrada Therapeutics from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 944,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,509,000 after purchasing an additional 68,114 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 430,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 5,452 shares during the last quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,630,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Entrada Therapeutics by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 151,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 70,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $932,000. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entrada Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead product candidate is ENTR-601-44, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Entrada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entrada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.