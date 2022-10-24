National Bank Financial Cuts CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) Price Target to C$17.50

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$18.00 to C$17.50 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Get CT Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

CTRRF stock remained flat at $11.21 during mid-day trading on Monday. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $10.99 and a 52-week high of $14.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.24.

About CT Real Estate Investment Trust

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 350 properties totaling approximately 29 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of net leased single-tenant retail properties located across Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.