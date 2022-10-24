National Bank Financial Cuts Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FLGMF) Price Target to C$19.00

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FLGMF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price target on Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.

Get Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:FLGMF traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.30. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,264. Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $12.85 and a twelve month high of $26.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.59.

About Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is a newly-created, internally-managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed to own and operate a portfolio of income-producing manufactured housing communities located in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio and Tennessee; including a fleet of manufactured homes for lease to residents of such housing communities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.