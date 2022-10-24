Navcoin (NAV) Market Cap Reaches $4.24 Million

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0568 or 0.00000294 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $4.24 million and $1,439.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00135835 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.98 or 0.00258300 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005325 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00060758 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00023723 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000389 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 74,700,841 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

